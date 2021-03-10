KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has completed its preparations to install the UK-like system for licencing and examination of pilots, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The aviation authorities will forward a summary to the federal cabinet in a few days in order to get final approval for the installation of the modern licencing system adopted from the British civil aviation authority.

After the final approval of the federal cabinet, the aviation authorities will complete the modern system within a month.

The British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licences of Pakistani pilots acceptable all around the world besides ending irregularities.

Read: CAA takes steps to remove ICAO’s concerns over pilots licencing

Besides maintaining transparency, the new system will also assist Pakistan to remove concerns of ICAO alongside raising the standards of pilots’ licences issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to CAA, the pilots’ examination and the licencing system will be linked to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) bio-metric system.

It is pertinent to mention here that an audit team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is expected to arrive in Pakistan on July 5 to conduct its Universal Safety Oversight Audit (USOA) of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The safety audit will be completed till July 15.

Comments

comments