IED with timer used to attack Rangers in Ghotki, forensics confirm

GHOTKI: Forensic investigation of the material used to attack Pakistan Rangers, Sindh in Ghotki yesterday has confirmed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a timer was used in the terrorist activity, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the attack which martyred two Rangers personnel along with a civilian was done through a self-made explosive device and included ball-bearings for maximum devastation at the time of explosion.

Preliminary report of the terrorist attack has been compiled and forwarded to concerned authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rangers personnel were targeted yesterday in the cities of Karachi, Larkana and Ghotki.

A total of five attacks have been made against Pakistan Rangers Sindh during the past nine days.

The first attack occurred on June 10 in Gulistan e Jauhar area of Karachi which targeted a Rangers vehicle while another attack on the same day targeted a Rangers check post in the Manzil Pump area.

