Russian hand grenades used to target Rangers in Sindh: sources

Sources privy to the development have claimed that the hand grenades used to attack Pakistan Rangers, Sindh earlier in the day in Karachi were made in Russia, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was not used to attack the vehicle carrying rangers personnel, the Ghotki attack was also done using a hand grenade.

Sources claimed further that Investigative agencies have found actionable evidence from the crime scenes in Karachi and Ghotki and they have confirmed use of hand grenades.

A serial plate has been found from one of the attack sites, the serial plate is being touted as a major evidence in finding out the origins of the grenade.

It has been said that the use of hand grenades may be significant due to their delayed explosion which gives the assailant time to escape or mesh with the crowd.

Sources further claimed that such hand grenades have been confiscated in the past from Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) sleeper cells.

Preliminary reports suggest more of the same.

A total of five attacks have been made against Pakistan Rangers Sindh during the past nine days with three consecutive attacks occurring in various cities of Sindh earlier today.

The first attack occurred on June 10 in Gulistan e Jauhar area of Karachi which targeted a rangers vehicle while another attack on the same day targeted a Rangers checkpost in the Manzil Pump area.

Rangers personnel were targeted today in the cities of Karachi, Larkana and Ghotki.

Bomb disposal squad investigating the attack that occurred in Liaquatabad today has claimed that the explosive was a factory-made RGD grenade.

The bomb disposal squad has found and confiscated pieces of the grenade and its pin from the crime scene.

The trigger and lever of the bomb have also been found and confiscated.

The hand grenade pin was found on a bridge above the point of explosion which happened to be a college wall which had a rangers vehicle parked next to it.

