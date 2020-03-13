Coronavirus: IG prisons writes to Sindh Govt regarding prisoner well being

KARACHI: Inspector General for prisons in Sindh has written a letter to the government detailing his fears for the lives of those in jail in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Friday.

The letter directs immediate action for the safety of inmates who are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus.

Read More: Another individual tests positive for coronavirus in Karachi, tally jumps to 15

IG Prisons also requested the Sindh government to release prisoners behind bars that have been put away to serve minor offences.

The letter says that Sindh High Court should be involved in the matter to ensure fast-paced decisions on the cases deemed petty.

Read More: NSC Meets Today To Weigh Whether To Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

IG Sindh also suggests that the court proceedings and testimonies should henceforth be conducted via video links until the threat of coronavirus subsides.

Another advice asks the government to keep new patients under quarantined isolation for 14 days before they are allowed to serve their sentences in jail cells.

Comments

comments