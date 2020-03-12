IGP Sindh issues coronavirus advisory for police personnel

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar on Thursday has issued coronavirus advisory for the police personnel, ARY News reported.

In the alert issue by the IGP Sindh, the policemen are advised to take precautionary measures amid threat of coronavirus. IGP Sindh directed the policemen to use surgical masks while performing their duties.

The cops have been advised to keep distance of three feet atleast while being on duty with the colleagues.

The police personnel have been directed to take special care of cleanness and avoid shaking hands with the general public being on the duty.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sindh health department had issued an advisory for schools across the province that would commence academic activities from March 16 after a long spell of holidays over coronavirus fear.

The advisory was issued after the Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani clarified that all the public and private educational institutes will reopen on March 16 across the province.

The health department had asked the students who had visited a foreign country within the past 15 to 20 days to stay at home in the advisory and directed the schools’ administration to bar entry into school of all those, either pupil or school staffers, showing virus symptoms.

