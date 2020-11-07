ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a special bench to hear the plea seeking an investigation into medical reports of former premier Nawaz Sharif through a commission, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A special bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct the hearing of the case on November 24.

Earlier, The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender in September and had refused to receive his arrest warrants. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.

The court had summoned Sharif to appear before the court in a corruption case and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

On Oct 15, the government had approached IHC in the matter of summoning PMLN supremo via proclamations in newspapers to face ongoing court cases against him.

The Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar had submitted to IHC two different petitions seeking court’s permission to proceed with ad publications in leading London newspapers. The court, which approved the petitions by the federal government, had rejected them earlier.

Copies of newspaper advertisements summoning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties references had been pasted on the walls of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The advertisement, directing PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif to appear before IHC on November 24, had been published in Oct 19 edition of two newspapers in the country.

