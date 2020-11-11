‘This is Parliament’s job’: IHC refers wheat, sugar price hike issue to Citizen’s Portal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday took up a writ petition against rising prices of wheat flour and sugar.

A single bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. The petitioner’s lawyer stated before the court that wheat flour is being sold at inflated rates of up to Rs70 per kilogramme.

Noting that the petitioner hailed from Multan, the chief justice asked if the litigant raised the issue with the elected representative of his constituency. At this, the counsel answered in the affirmative.

This is Parliament’s job, Justice Minallah said, pointing out that as many as 18,000 cases are pending disposal in the IHC. The bench, therefore, ordered the case to be referred to Pakistan Citizen’s Portal for redressal of the petitioner’s grievances.

The court disposed of the petition.

