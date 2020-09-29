ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has set for tomorrow the hearing of an appeal submitted by Asif Ali Zardari against his reference and indictment in the Park Lane case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The appeal, set for tomorrow, will be heard by Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani of the IHC.

In his appeal against the August 7 judgment of accountability court on, the Zardari counsel has made the National Accountability Bureau and the federal government parties for not following due process of the law.

The appeal noted that the accountability court did not consider legal while carrying out its judgment on NAB reference and that the verdict was partial as the trial wasn’t fair.

It pleaded the IHC to nullify the accountability court verdict for it had dismissed Zardari’s petition by violating its legal purview and that the same court also rejected Zardari’s plea to quash the reference by NAB.

Asif Ali Zardari was indicted in the main Park Lane case on August 10 after the accountability court had rejected a petition of the former president for dismissal of the NAB in Park Lane reference against him and his acquittal.

According to NAB, the Park Lane company was used as a “front company” to siphon off ill-gotten money. He along with his sister Faryal Talpur has also been named in the money laundering case involving Rs4.4 billion embezzlement.

On September 23, the court had dismissed the ex-president’s applications seeking acquittal in the three supplementary references. Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari earlier this week challenged the decision of accountability court of not acquitting him in Park Lane reference in the IHC.

