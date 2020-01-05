Nankana Sahib incident: Ijaz Shah says accused to be dealt in accordance with law

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said on Sunday that the authorities will deal with accused persons in accordance with the law in Nankana Sahib incident, ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, while talking to media, reiterated that the government is standing alongside with the minority community and the accused persons will be dealt in accordance with the law in Nankana Sahib incident.

He said the enemies of the country are busy in making conspiracies and such anti-state elements wanted to destroy the atmosphere of brotherhood in the country. The interior minister vowed that he will serve the nationals including the people belonging to the minorities’ community. Shah termed those going against the religious tolerance as ‘biggest enemies of the country”.

Ijaz Shah said media and social media will expose the truth in the incident. He detailed that the children aged between 15 to 16 years came there, whereas, the people who raised slogans and gave statements at Nankana Sahib expressed embarrassment over the incident.

Shah further said a case has been filed in the incident and legal action will be taken in this regards. He added that it is the government’s responsibility to deal with any untoward incident.

Earlier on Friday, the Foreign Office in a statement on Friday had answered questions surrounding the recent unrest at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, a holy place of worship for Sikhs.

In an official statement on the matter, the spokesperson for the foreign office said that the provincial authorities in Punjab have informed about a scuffle in the city of Nankana Sahib, between two Muslim groups.

The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall. District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are currently under custody.

The foreign office admonished attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue and called such attempts as patently motivated.

The foreign office maintained that the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to contrary, particularly claims of acts of “desecration and destruction” and desecration of the holy place, are false and mischievous, read the statement.

Pakistan remains committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan’s special care extended to minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam, founder of Pakistan, read the statement in conclusion.

