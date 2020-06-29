ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said on Monday that the intelligence agencies had issued warning for the suspected terrorist attack many days ago, whereas, the mastermind of PSX attack will be traced within one to two days, ARY News reported.

Ijaz Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, said that the police officials and security guards showed bravery and courage to foil the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building.

“I was present in the National Assembly when the attack was carried out at the PSX Karachi. I was told in the assembly that mastermind will be traced without one to two days.”

Read: BDS prepares report of PSX terror attack

“Our intelligence agencies are working efficiently and their officials had warned about the incident many days ago. Pakistan has fought a long-term war against terrorism and there are many challenges still exist in the country.”

Shah said that the intelligence agencies usually spot the suspected target and many terrorist attacks were foiled in past besides arresting the attackers prior to its occurrence.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Six security officials and one citizen were martyred and four attackers killled when the terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said Karachi police chief.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

