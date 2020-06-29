KARACHI: Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has prepared its report of the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi which stated that the attackers used Russian made grenade in the incident, ARY News reported on Monday.

The report prepared by BDS said that the officials have defused all grenade and rifle grenades seized from the possession of the four terrorists. It added that the arms’ seizure includes 39 rifle grenade, one automatic launcher, 15 Russian made grenades and 10 US made grenades.

The terrorists exploded Russian-made grenade while storming the PSX building, however, the second grenade did not explode. Moreover, the security personnel have also recovered a large number of petrol bottles from the scene.

In a separate statement, the Karachi police chief claimed that it was a coordinated attack which could not be carried out only by one party. The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon said that there was a possibility for the involvement of more than one terror organisations along with outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Memon detailed that the terrorists came to the PSX building with a plan as more than 50 grenades, four Kalashnikovs and rounds were recovered from their possession. It cannot be ruled out that the attackers had conducted a recce of the site before storming it.

He added that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) is leading the investigation into the PSX incident.

Prior to the latest development, Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) completed an initial probe regarding the vehicle used by the terrorists to reach Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building.

It was found during the probe that one of the terrorists used his personal vehicle to storm the PSX building. “One of the slain terrorist identified as Salman, who purchased the vehicle on his name from a showroom in Karachi,” they said.

The authorities located the showroom at the Karsaz area that deals mostly in used vehicles. The documents of the vehicle bore the number used by the terrorist, his father’s name, and his residential address.

Moreover, the security agencies have also found similarities in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Chinese Consulate attacks in Karachi. The terrorist used hand grenades in both the attacks to pave their way to enter the premises.

“We are conducting a forensic examination of the weapons recovered from their possession,” they said adding that examinations of weapons used in both attacks would then be matched to draw any similarities if any.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Six security officials and one citizen were martyred and four attackers killed when the terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said Karachi police chief.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Upon being informed of the attack, police and Rangers personnel reached the site in no time and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated and entered the building.

