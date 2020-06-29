PSX attack aimed at hurting investments in Pakistan: MD Farrukh Khan

KARACHI: Managing Director (MD) of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Farrukh H. Khan on Monday said that the attack at the stock exchange was foiled after security at the premises was beefed up due to prior terror alerts, ARY NEWS reported.

In his statement on the attack at the PSX, the managing director said that it was a great success on part of the security authorities to foil an attack on the stock exchange.

“Investors are in high spirits despite an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” he said adding that terrorists wanted to hit investment in the country through their attack but beefed up security apparatus foiled their plans.

Farrukh Khan said that the PSX was of great significance and a barometer of the national economy and trading activities continued at the exchange uninterrupted during the attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Five security officials and one citizen were martyred when the suspected terrorist opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said police.

Upon being informed of the attack, police and Rangers personnel reached the site in no time and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated and entered the building.

According to the police chief, the attackers came in a car and opened fire on the building’s entrance. They also tossed a grenade and entered the building. All four terrorists were killed at the main entrance gate of the PSX building.

