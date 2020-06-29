LEAs trace details of vehicle used by terrorists to reach PSX building  

KARACHI: Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) have completed an initial probe regarding the vehicle used by the terrorists to reach Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

It was found during the probe that one of the terrorists used his personal vehicle to storm the PSX building. “One of the slain terrorist identified as Salman, purchased the vehicle on his name from a showroom in Karachi,” they said.

The authorities located the showroom at the Karsaz area that deals mostly in used vehicles. The documents of the vehicle bore the number used by the terrorist, his father’s name, and his residential address.

Moreover, the security agencies have also found similarities in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Chinese Consulate attacks in Karachi.

The terrorist used hand grenades in both the attacks to pave their way to enter the premises.

“We are conducting a forensic examination of the weapons recovered from their possession,” they said adding that examinations of weapons used in both attacks would then be matched to draw any similarities if any.

Meanwhile, following a failed attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed to make fool-proof security arrangements at all the important business centers, sensitive installations, and entry and exit points of the city.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed to accelerate the ongoing targeted operations and improve the intelligence system in the province.

