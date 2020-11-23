Important decisions to be made regarding educational institutions today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will take important decisions regarding the educational institutions during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic as a session of inter-provincial education ministers will be held today, ARY News reported on Monday.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair a session of education ministers of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today to mull over the continuation of academic sessions. The session will be attended by the provincial education minister via video link.

The session will review the situation of COVID-19 cases across the country and take a decision regarding the winter vacations in all educational institutions. It will also be decided for the commencement of new academic year from April 2021 to August 2021; as well as board examination of eighth class.

A suggestion is under consideration for the closure of educational institutions from November 24 to January 31, whereas, another recommendation was made to close primary schools from November 24.

The education ministers will hold consultations for closing middle schools from December 2 and extending the current academic session till May 31 next year.

A decision regarding the organisation of board examinations 2021 for matriculation and intermediate students is likely to be made in today’s session.

After the conclusion of the crucial session, Shafqat Mahmood will make important announcements regarding the educational institutions in a press conference.

To all those eagerly awaiting the outcome of tomorrow’s inter provincial education ministers meeting. I will be holding a press conference at 12.30 after the conclusion of the meeting in which all decisions would be announced . — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) November 22, 2020

Earlier this week, the federal government had sent recommendations regarding closures of schools to the provinces. According to the recommendations, primary schools may be closed from November 24.

As per the details, in coordination with the National Coordination Committee, the federal government sent its recommendations regarding schools to the provinces. Sources had added that the Federal Education Department sent three points of suggestions.

According to the first suggestion, all primary schools in the country should be close on November 24, al middle schools should be closed on December 2 while all secondary and higher secondary education institutions should be closed on December 15.

