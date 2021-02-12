Imported electric cars meet accident ahead of launch in Lahore

NAWABSHAH: A trailer loaded with around a dozen electric cars overturned on the National Highway near Sindh’s Nawabshah district on Friday, ARY News reported.

The police said the vehicle was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it flipped over in the Dino Machine area.

As a result, not only the trailer but the cars it was carrying were damaged, they added.

A police official relayed the electric cars were imported from South Korea and going to be introduced in the country for the first time. The value of each car is estimated at Rs9 million.

Footage of the spot shows the trailer and other vehicles turned turtle on the highway.

In December, the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 16.

