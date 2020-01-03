Pakistan’s first electric car company inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first electric car company made jointly by Pakistan and China held the inauguration of its first showroom on Friday, ARY News reported.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for housing, urban development and public health engineering, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed did the honors during the inauguration ceremony.

The minister on the occasion hailed the initiative and lauded China’s support to Pakistan, he said that collaborative ventures like the electric car company would bear positive results and strengthen the bond between the neighboring countries.

Answering a question in relation to the Prime Minister’s ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ initiative, the minister said that the groundwork for the project will be starting soon enough in the city of Lahore.

Earlier on November 21, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Amin Aslam said that Pakistan was planning to save 2 billion dollars in fuel costs by shifting to electric vehicles.

The advisor said that the cabinet has given formal approval for the country’s first electric vehicle policy.

He added that by incorporating electric vehicles into the consumer market the country will save million in fuel exports and also bring down the adverse effects being caused to the environment due to carbon emissions.

The advisor revealed that electric Rickshaw and Motorcycle factories are to be set up in the country under the new policy.

