ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has revealed that Pakistan will become the first country of South Asia which would introduce battery-powered electric buses, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his Twitter message, said that the budget of science and technology has increased up to 600 per cent in the current year. The minister added that he would make efforts to hike the budget to 1000 per cent next year.

He credited Prime Minister Imran Khan for his special attention in the sci-tech sector, saying that the government has brought back the country to research and development with the support of the premier.

Chaudhry said that ministerial commissions are being established with Russia and the government is now focused on the European Union (EU) and United States (US).

اس سال سائنس اور ٹیکنالوجی کے بجٹ میں چھ سو گنا اضافہ ہوا وزیر اعظم کی بھرپور سپورٹ سے ہم پاکستان کو ریسرچ اور ٹیکنالوجی کی دینا میں واپس لائےہیں اگلے سال بجٹ میں ہزار گنا اضافے کی کوشش کروں گا۔ چین کے بعد روس سے وزارتی کمیشن قائم ہو رہے ہیں اب توجہ یورپی یونین اور امریکہ پر ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 30, 2019

“It is our failure for not manufacturing engines, but we will make up solar panels and lithium batteries in the next three years. The energy system of the country will be completely changed.”

He further announced that Jhelum biotech park will become the largest herbal medicine park of South Asia, whereas, Pakistan will be the first country which would manufacture battery-powered [electric] buses in the region.

ہم انجن نہیں بنا سکے جو ہماری ناکامی تھی لیکن اگلے تین سالوں میں ہم سولر پینل اور لیتھیم بیٹری بنائیں گے،انرجی کا پورا نظام تبدیل ہوجائیگا، اسی طرح جہلم بائیو ٹیک پارک جنوبی ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ھربل میڈیسن پارک ہو گا، جنوبی ایشیا میں بیٹری بسیں بنانے والا پہلا مللک بھی ہم ہوں گے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 30, 2019

On November 20, it emerged that the government had set to launch electric buses in the country to combat air pollution.

As per details, the federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private ride-hailing service to introduce electric vehicles in the country.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary and CEO of bus hailing service in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to Radio Pakistan.

Under the MoU, the company will introduce electric battery-powered buses and also spend 12 billion rupees to expand its transport bus service in the country.

The federal cabinet meeting, held on November 4, had given approval to the draft policy of electric motor vehicles.

The federal cabinet meeting, held on November 4, had given approval to the draft policy of electric motor vehicles.

