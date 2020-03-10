Imran Ismail briefed over power producing project utilizing plastic waste

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was on Tuesday briefed over a project to produce power using plastic waste by students of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), ARY NEWS reported.

The governor was briefed that the plastic bags and other material could be utilized for producing energy rather than dumping it as waste.

“The energy could be produced by burning the material in a furnace under controlled temperature of upto 600 degree centigrade,” they said.

The governor applauded the students for presenting a useful project and said that it could help in setting aside the plastic waste that is dangerous for the marine life.

“The students deserve an applaud for thinking for the betterment of the society,” he said and added that it could help in providing eco-friendly environment.

It is pertinent to mention here that ban on using plastic bags across the Sindh province was imposed since 01 October 2019.

Sindh’s Environment Department has issued a notification to enforce the ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags of all sizes.

The government has enforced the law against the use of plastic bags and will take legal action against the violators.

The special teams will monitor different markets and those found involved in any violation of the law will be prosecuted accordingly.

The provincial environment department is bound to enforce the law against the use of plastic bags.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on environment Murtaza Wahab warned of strict legal action against those involved in the violation of the law.

Wahab advised the citizens to use paper or cloth bags to replace polythene bags.

