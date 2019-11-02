Imran Ismail lauds Sindh Rangers’ role for restoring peace in Karachi

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday lauded the role of Pakistan Sindh Rangers in restoration of peace in Karachi.

He was addressing the seventeenth passing out parade ceremony of recruits at Rangers Training Center and school in Karachi, here today, reported Radio Pakistan.

Imran Ismail said restoration of peace in the entire province clearly reflects the efforts of Sindh Rangers taken in this regard.

The governor said economic and trade stability achieved in the city after restoration of peace due to an important role of Sindh Rangers.

He said arrival of international trade delegations and players to Karachi also reflects the role of Sindh Rangers for restoration of peace in the city.

Earlier on October 14, Rangers arrested 12 suspects from different areas of Karachi.

The law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Kharadar, Korangi, Mehmoodabad, Metahdar and arrested 14 suspects.

The outlaws were involved in street crimes and dacoity cases.

On October 5, special policing powers of Rangers in Sindh were further extended for three months.

