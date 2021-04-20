PM Imran Khan shares 2020 letter to Muslim leaders on Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday shared his 2020 letter sent to the leaders of the Muslim countries to act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states especially Western states, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister shared the letter on his Facebook page, which was sent to the leaders of the Muslim world on October 28 last year, urging them to act over the increasing concern amongst Muslims the world over regarding Islamophobia acts.

Letter to leaders of Muslim states to act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states esp Western states causing increasing concern amongst Muslims the world over. 28 October 2020 Posted by Imran Khan on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

The letter was shared in the wake of recent law and order-related developments in the country which were also addressed by the prime minister in his address to the nation yesterday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will personally lead the campaign against such blasphemous acts and will gather heads of all Muslim states for the cause.

PM Imran Khan said that the federal government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) want to end blasphemous acts against Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. He said that the government wants to end blasphemous acts across the globe, however, the strategy was different from TLP that demands the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The premier said that TLP had earlier held demonstrations and took to the streets as the blasphemous acts were repeatedly made in different countries. He was of the view that the blasphemous acts will not be stopped through cutting diplomatic ties with France or the expulsion of its ambassador, but to adopt a joint strategy by Muslim states.

PM Khan continued that another country will start continuing the malice act in the name of freedom of expression if Pakistan adopted such decisions against France. Such protests were not being organised in 50 other Muslim countries, however, the situation will definitely affect Pakistan.

