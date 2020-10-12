Retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa announced on Monday his resignation as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SPAM).

Bajwa tweeted: “I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request.”

I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) October 12, 2020

He, however, will continue to serve as the chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Last month, Bajwa had announced to step down as the premier’s special assistant but the prime minister refused to accept his resignation. On September 4, he presented his resignation to Prime Minister Khan who refused to accept it and asked him to continue discharging his duty as his aide.

Sources had quoted the prime minister as saying that he was satisfied with the clarification and evidence Bajwa presented regarding assets charges levelled against him and his family.

