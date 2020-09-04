ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday declined to accept the resignation of his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Bajwa, who is also serving as the chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, had announced to step down as the premier’s special assistant the other day.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read More: Asim Saleem Bajwa announces to resign as SAPM on Information

He presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan today, who refused to accept it and asked him to continue discharging his duty as his aide. Sources quoted the prime minister as saying that he is satisfied with the explanation and evidence Bajwa presented to rebut the charges of assets accumulation levelled against his family.

Speaking during ARY News programme Power Play on Sept 3, Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced his resignation as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting. However, he said, he will continue his work as the CPEC Authority chairman.

Read More: Asim Saleem Bajwa rebuts allegations levelled in ‘false report’

His resignation followed on the heels of a tweet in which he “strongly” rejected the allegations levelled against him and his family in a less-known news website’s report, which he termed “false”.

Comments

comments