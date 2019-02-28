PM Khan announces release of Indian pilot as a gesture of peace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a joint parliamentary session in the wake of soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, announced to release the captured Indian pilot as a gesture of peace.

From the floor of the parliament, PM Khan asserted “to not misconstrue Pakistan’s desire for de-esclation as weakness.”

He again urged India not to go beyond this point of aggression. “All issues should be resolved through dialogue.”

Referring to Feb 14 Pulwama attack, PM Khan regretted that Pakistan was blamed within 30 minutes following the incident.

He appreciated the Pakistani media and noted that Indian media created war hysteria. However, “our media showed solidarity and acted responsibly.”

“I had said that if India does something then we will respond”. PM Imran said “India violated the UN Charter.”

Despite our repeated offers for dialogue on number of occasions, India never responded positively, the premier lamented while recounting his July 26 address and letter to the United Nations asking Indian Prime Minister for peace talks.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the session summoned to send a strong message to New Delhi that the nation is united in the face of Indian belligerent acts.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan tabled the motion in the joint sitting at the Parliament House to discuss the the external threat to the country.

A day earlier, top political leadership of the country was given an in-camera briefing at the Parliament House on the prevailing security situation and escalating constraints between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

The soaring tensions reached a new height between the two neighbouring countries as two fighter jets of Indian Air Force were shot down by Pakistan Air Force in broad day light on Wednesday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said the military action from Pakistan was a demonstration of its defense capability as a reaction towards violation of Line of Control by Indian fighter jets on Feb 26.

Comments

comments