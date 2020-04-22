ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Ehsaas Telethon would be telecasted live on Thursday to collect funds for those affected from coronavirus lockdown in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

In his message posted on official PTI Twitter account, the prime minister said the government was spending money to support lockdown affectess, however, they need more money to cater the rising numbers.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s Exclusive Message on PM’s Ehsaas Telethon (22.04.2020)@ImranKhanPTI#PMIKEhsaasTelethon Watch HD on YouTube: https://t.co/jykSlGa8QC pic.twitter.com/f81jdhmqQp — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 22, 2020



The prime minister appealed to the masses to join the telethon at 4:00 pm on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 1 while participating in ARY Digital Network’s telethon to collect donations for PM’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Pakistanis have always fought unitedly in a difficult time and the nation will also win the war against the pandemic.

Imran Khan reiterated that the federal government announced the country’s biggest-ever $8 billion worth relief package for the nationals to fight the pandemic.

PM Imran Khan said it is not finalised how to utilise the dam funds to contain coronavirus pandemic. He added that dams are also important for the nation. Read More: ARY Telethon: Celebs, businessmen announce donations for PM’s COVID-19 fund “We have to witness how long this war against coronavirus will continue. This nation fights unitedly whenever a crisis hits the country. Coronavirus makes no difference between a rich and poor person after we saw the situation of Europe and the United States (US) due to the pandemic.” “I want to tell the nation regarding the importance of the Corona Relief Fund. We have delivered Pakistan’s biggest-ever relief package worth $8 billion in accordance to our available resources. US government had announced $2200 billion package amid COVID-19 crisis.”

