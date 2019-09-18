ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has met Prime Minister Imran Khan where they discussed the overall political situation and parliamentary affairs in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high-ups have also exchanged views on the effective role of the parliament over the current situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qaiser also apprised PM Khan regarding the parliamentary diplomacy for the Kashmiris.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad here today.

The prime minister and COAS Bajwa exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional environment and situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session also came under the discussion.

PM Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on September 19, prior to his journey to attend the UNGA session in New York.

Diplomatic sources said the premier is visiting the kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

After concluding his Saudi visit, PM Khan will fly to the US from the kingdom to participate in the UNGA session, where he will address global leaders on Sep 29 and highlight the plight of Kashmiris in his speech.

Occupied Kashmir is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

