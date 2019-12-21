COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The meeting took place after oath taking ceremony of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as Chief Justice of Pakistan in the federal capital, earlier today.

During the meeting, matters related to the country and region’s security situation came under discussion, said sources.

Earlier in the day, Justice Gulzar Ahmed was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi had administered the oath to him at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, cabinet members and the services chiefs also attended the ceremony.

On Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the (Special Service Group) SSG Headquarters, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, during his visit, the COAS had appreciated the work and efforts of the special group commandos.

“SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of the country through its valiant officers and soldiers since the creation of Pakistan,” said COAS Bajwa.

