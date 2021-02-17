PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a session of the federal cabinet today to discuss eight-point agenda, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The cabinet members are likely to approve disparity reduction allowance to the federal government employees. A briefing will be given on Metro buses project for Islamabad airport.

The other items include granting permission to construct the office of Federal Services Tribunal in Karachi; briefing by the chairman of Task Force on Information Technology (IT) and Telecom; approval of the appointment of the managing director (MD) of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

The members are also expected to approve decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.

Read: Federal cabinet decides launching thorough probe into Broadsheet findings

The federal cabinet’s session was earlier scheduled to be held on Tuesday (yesterday), however, it was postponed to be organised today.

In the previous session, the federal cabinet had greenlighted the ordinance to legalise the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot.

The federal cabinet had approved the ordinance through a circulation summary which paved the way for the promulgation of the law before the release of the election schedule.

It may be noted here that the presidential reference is also being heard by the Supreme Court (SC) pertains to the organisation of Senate polls through an open vote.

