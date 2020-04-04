LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on a day’s visit to the capital of Punjab visited the 1000-bed field hospital set-up in the city’s expo center to facilitate coronavirus patients and suspects, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The premier is accompanied by Federal Minister’s Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on poverty alleviation and focal person for PM’s Ehsaas initiative Sania Nishtar along with SAPM on Health, Zafar Mirza and Usman Dar are also accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on the trip.

The field hospital at Lahore expo center for COVID-19 patients was established within nine days. The hospital is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on March 20 approved to establish the 1000-bed special field hospital at Lahore’s Expo Centre in the fight against novel coronavirus.

The chief minister directed authorities to start purchasing beds and other medical equipment needed to establish a field hospital at the expo center.

The premier concluding his trip to the healthcare facility has now made his way to Punjab’s Governor House where he is attending a coronavirus relief fund ceremony.

