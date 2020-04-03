ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all provinces to share statistics related to coronavirus pandemic with the National Command and Control Centre, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, while chairing the session of National Coordination Committee (NCC) today, said that hiding coronavirus statistics was tantamount to risking national security.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is also decided to resume activities of construction sector immediately across the country.

He said that the situation is under control after timely efforts of the federal government and national institutions. The premier reiterated that restrictions will remain into effect until April 14 and the government will make further decisions after the period.

Read: PM unveils stimulus package for construction sector

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where he was given a briefing over the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The premier expressed satisfaction over the establishment of NCOC.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,458 on Friday after 76 new infections were confirmed in the country.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, the death toll increases up to 35 after two passed away today and 10 patients are in critical condition.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 126 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

Comments

comments