ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday termed India’s attempts to alter occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s demographic profile by issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals illegal and being in violation of UNSC resolutions.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account, the premier said: “First India’s attempt at illegal annexation of IOJK & now its attempts to alter IOJK’s demographic structure incl by issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals are all illegal, in violation of UNSC resolutions & international law, incl 4th Geneva Convention.”

He said he has approached the UN secretary general and is reaching out to other world leaders. “India must be stopped from this unacceptable path that further usurps the legal & internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people & seriously imperils peace and security in South Asia.”

Earlier, on June 26, PM Imran Khan had called on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, he said: “Today on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, I call on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in IOJK where women, men & children have faced pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, & physical & mental torture.”

