PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today where he will be briefed over rising cases of novel coronavirus and steps being taken to curb it, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet members will be given briefings of different projects and decisions will be made on summaries forwarded by seven ministries and divisions.

The agenda also includes approval of the chairman of the board of directors of Pakistan Expo Centres and members of Press Council of Pakistan.

Moreover, the cabinet members will also give approval to the decisions taken by the sub-committee of the cabinet on institutional reforms during December 17’s meeting.

Read: PM directs highlighting corruption cases of opposition leaders

In the previous meeting, the federal cabinet had extended the service tenure of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Javed Ghani. Javed Ghani had been appointed as the chairman of the board on 4 July 2020 succeeding Nausheen Javed Amjad.

After the extension, Javed Ghani will serve as FBR chairman for three more months. Furthermore, the federal cabinet had approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the FBI, US and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The matter of gas load-shedding had also come under discussion and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum, Babar Nadeem briefed the meeting about the latest situation.

Comments

comments