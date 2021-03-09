ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the session of the federal cabinet today where the members are likely to approve the salary and allowance of the head of Broadsheet commission, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As the session went underway in Islamabad, the federal cabinet is discussing other items in the agenda as well which include the approval of donations in the SAARC Covid Emergency Fund and approval to the new licence to Overseas Employment Promoters.

The federal cabinet will also be briefed over the Islamabad Metro Bus project, whereas, the members will approve the decision of the economic coordination and energy committees.

In the previous session, a sub-committee of the federal cabinet, probing the leaked video showing lawmakers allegedly receiving money ahead of Senate elections in 2018, had summoned Senators who were elected despite not having a due number of votes.

The notices had been served to Senator Rubina Khalid, Bahramand Tangi, Dilawar Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed Khan. The lawmakers were advised to submit their replies within seven days in writing or appear before the committee in person to explain how they were sworn in as senators despite not having a party vote.

The notices had also been served to the members’ assemblies who were seen in the video.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 09, a video surfaced which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag.

