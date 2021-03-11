PM orders federal secretaries to visit Balochistan every month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a major decision for ending the feeling of deprivation of the Balochistan people as he ordered secretaries of the federal ministries to pay visits to the province on a monthly basis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the federal secretaries have been directed to visit Balochistan every month. The premier instructed the secretaries to resolve relevant issues of their concerned ministry, division and department on a priority basis.

It emerged that the federal secretaries will devise a visit program after consulting the Balochistan chief secretary besides informing the premier. Moreover, the secretaries were tasked to send detailed reports of their concerned ministries to the PMO after concluding their visit.

The premier had earlier pledged many times that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government will extend every possible help to the people of the province.

Read: Balochistan was nowhere among past rulers’ priorities: PM

Earlier in February, in a bid to facilitate the farmer in Balochistan, PM Imran Khan had approved the solarisation of tubewells in the province.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan had directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of the solarisation project within a stipulated timeframe.

He had maintained that the project will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers but also help address the issue of losses in the power sector.

