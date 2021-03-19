PM Imran Khan to visit Malakand Division today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Malakand Division over the invitation of Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, ARY News reported on Friday.

The premier will address an event at Malakand University and also inaugurate different development projects and roads during his upcoming visit.

PM Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of Chakdara-Swat Motorway, a project which will be initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government with the assistance of the federal government.

PM Khan will be accompanied by the KP governor and chief minister during his visit.

Yesterday, PM Imran Khan had distributed the residential flats and houses to the working class under the Workers Welfare Fund. He had attended the ceremony of allotment of residential flats and houses among the working class and inaugurated the event by planting a sapling. Later, PM Khan unveiled the plaque at the ceremony and he was given a briefing regarding the housing project.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bukhari completed the residential project pending for 11 years for the construction and allotment of more than 1,000 flats and 500 houses. The labourers, widows, differently-abled and working class will be given shelters on the basis of mortgage and easy instalment.

The ownership of the residential units will be given to those people earning below Rs500,000. Under the Workers Welfare Fund, 3,000 workers had been registered and the flats and houses will be distributed among 1,500 workers through balloting.

