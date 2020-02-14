PM Imran wants Maulana Fazl booked under Article 6 for his conspiracy statement against govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be booked under Article for his conspiracy statement against the incumbent government, ARY News reported.

Talking to senior journalists in an informal discussion, PM Imran Khan said that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief had accepted that his sit-in was conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“A fair investigation should be launched into the statement of JUI-F chief. We should know that who assured JUI-F chief about the downfall of PTI government, he said while talking to journalists.

Government and military are on same page”, said PM Imran dispelling the rumours of any differences between two.

“I am not a corrupt nor making money. There is anarchy between opposition parties, they are afraid and that’s why giving useless statements of toppling the government.”

To a question of Sugar, Flour crisis in the country, the premier said investigation were underway and Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar has no role in the crisis.

“According to an initial investigation report Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar not involved behind the flour crisis,” PM tells journalists.

Commenting over the possible hike in electricity prices, he said that the government will not increase the electricity prices and hoped that all matters will be reached with IMF team over the hike in power price matter.

