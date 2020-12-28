PM Imran Khan summons meeting of govt spokespersons today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of the government spokespersons today to discuss the political situation of the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan has decided to give tough time to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and expedited consultation process over the overall political situation of the country.

A meeting of the government spokespersons was summoned at 4:33 pm at PM House today. During the meeting, the participants will devise a political strategy against PDM.

Moreover, the premier will give guidelines to the spokespersons on national affairs.

Earlier on December 26, PM Imran Khan had predicted a forward bloc in opposition parties if they resign from the assemblies.

Read: ‘Champions of democracy’ demanding toppling of an elected govt: PM Imran

“I can give you in writing that there will be a forward bloc in opposition if they move to resign from assemblies.”

“Why would elected representatives who spent millions on their election campaign will resign on their orders,” Imran Khan had said adding that the opposition leaders want their lawmakers to sacrifice for them to hide their looted wealth.

He had said that the opposition considers the masses as fools but Lahorites showed them that they were not fools as they rejected the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

“Entire nation knows they are committing injustices with them during the past 30 years and the lifestyle their families are enjoying is even better than dynasties,” the prime minister had said adding that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman owns property worth billions which is even known to his party men, who are now raising voice against it.

PM Imran Khan had termed Fazlur Rehman as the 12th man and said that who would resign on a demand from such a person.

