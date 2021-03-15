PM Imran Khan launches olive plantation drive in Nowshera

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the olive plantation drive in Nowshera which is the part of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Khan was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor, chief ministers, Adviser to PM on climate change Malik Amin Aslam and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The premier was given a briefing during his visit to the olive plantation site. The federal government has prioritised olive cultivation in order to make prosper and help to save foreign exchange.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing an event, praised the launching of the olive plantation drive and said that it will bring positive outcomes for Pakistan. He said that Pakistan’s biggest challenge is food security.

“We have imported 4 million metric tonnes of wheat this year. There is a bigger difference in our import and export. Our imports have reduced and exports have increased.”

PM Khan said that the country’s second major issue is its foreign exchange reserves as the PTI government faced a historical financial crisis after coming into power.

“Our generations are facing extreme danger from environmental changes. We are securing the future of our children by planting ten billion trees. Youth should also take part in the plantation campaign.”

He highlighted that the government is planting olive saplings in a wider area which would also help to increase the foreign exchange of Pakistan. Olive trees that have a long lifespan could be planted in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, he added.

PM Khan said that olive could be exported to foreign countries, whereas, it will also create employment for youth. He added that Pakistan could become one of the top exporters of olive around the world.

The premier favoured once again the Miyawaki method for urban forestry and said that the trees planted through the Japanese technique generate more oxygen than others.

Koh Sulaiman and tribal areas are feasible for olive plantation, however, the government will scientifically analyse areas to ascertain the feasibility for plants, said PM Khan.

