Railway officials to brief PM Imran Khan on ML-1 project today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session to review progress on ML-1 projects and other matters related to improving railway sector, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan will chair a high-level session which would be attended by Railways Minister Azam Swati, advisers, federal ministers, chairman and officers of Pakistan Railways (PR).

The railway officials will give a briefing to the premier regarding the progress made on the ML-1 project.

The premier will also issue directives regarding the strategically important Mainline (ML-1) project during the session.

Earlier in August, PM Khan had said the ML-1 project is the most important project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it will modernise and strengthen railways infrastructure beside creating employment opportunities for thousands of skilful persons.

He said the project will also foster industrial growth, facilitate businesses and bring in social and economic development. The premier had later directed to include Peshawar-Torkham section in ML-1 project while chairing a federal cabinet meeting.

On Aug 5, the executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the project of Pakistan Railways for upgradation existing Mainline-1 (ML-1) and establishment of a dry port near Havelian.

The project was approved at the rationalised cost of US$ 6,806.783 million, on a cost-sharing basis between the governments of China and Pakistan, according to the press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

