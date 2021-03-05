PTI workers to exhibit support to PM Imran Khan at D-Chowk tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers will exhibit support to Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad’s D-Chowk tomorrow after the premier announced to take vote of confidence from the National Assembly (NA) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The PTI activists from Jhelum, Attock and other cities will gather at D-Chowk of Islamabad at 11:00 pm tomorrow to show solidarity with the premier.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The political workers have been fully activated across the country including social media platforms with #mainbimrankhanhoon as a strategy to counter the propaganda being run by the opposition parties by elaborating the public support to the premier.

Read: Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory as senator challenged in ECP

It emerged that the social media campaign will be run on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to elaborate effective policies of the PTI-led government. Under the ongoing campaign, the ruling political party has also released a documentary film regarding the premier’s narrative against corruption and horse-trading in the Senate.

Moreover, the initiative of different welfare projects and economic successes will also be elaborated in the documentaries. The nation will be made aware of the federal government’s effective strategies like tackling the coronavirus pandemic crisis, Rs1,500 billion relief package, payment of foreign loans, institutional reforms, imports and exports and others.

Read: PTI challenges ECP’s NA-75 Daska re-polling decision in SC

The campaign will also cover the PTI government’s future projects of low-cost housing units, Billion Tree Tsunami project, Sehat Insaf Cards for health insurance, loans for youth, KP-FATA merger, successes on the diplomatic front, Afghanistan reconciliation process and zero-tolerance against corruption politicians.

Earlier on Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the session of the lower house on March 6 after PM Khan announced to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly (NA).

Comments

comments