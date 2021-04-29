PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 02

ISLAMABAD: In yet another interaction with the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan will directly engage with the public via telephone on May 02, ARY NEWS reported quoting PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Faisal Javed said that under the initiative of ‘Ap Ka Prime Minister Ap Kai Sath’ [Your Prime Minister With You], the prime minister would take direct telephone calls from the public at 1:30 pm on Sunday.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان سے فون پر براہِ راست بات کریں-

2 مئ بروز اتوار – دوپہر 1:30 بجے –

آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کے جواب

وزیراعظم سے آپ کی بات چیت – ٹیلی ویژن، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہ راست نشر کی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/BLv9hpuodn — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 29, 2021



The telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the public would be broadcasted live on television, radio and digital media platforms.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be interacting with the public on the telephone as previously on February 01 and April 04, Imran Khan took calls from the general public and responded to their queries.

During previous conversations, Imran Khan shared that a housing project has been initiated by the federal government under which Rs300,000 subsidy would be given to 100,000 housing units.

Read More: PM Imran announces subsidy on federal housing project in telephone calls with public

He said that a law needed for loans on housing projects was in pipeline due to some legal framework, however, it is now cleared and banks would provide loans for the construction of houses.

“I personally met with the heads of the banks and took measures needed for issuing loans for the housing sector,” Imran Khan said while responding to queries of the masses via telephone.

