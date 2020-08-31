ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed to take “very tough” action against elements igniting flames of sectarianism in the country on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I want to thank our nation for the peaceful observing of Ashura in the country. However, unfortunately, information has come to me of elements who tried to ignite flames of sectarianism on this occasion and I will be taking very tough action against them.”

Amid foolproof security, Youm-e-Ashura was marked with solemnity across Pakistan yesterday to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashura on Twitter, PM Khan had said there are three important messages for people from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and followers: “1. immortality is earned by those who give the supreme sacrifice of their lives to stand against tyranny & injustice. It is not earned simply by being rich, powerful or educated.

Throughout history many great Muslims have been inspired by Karbala & sacrificed their lives to stand against oppression, colonial rule, injustice. 3. Today, the struggle continues against oppression of occupation & injustice in IIOJK.”

