PM Imran wants ‘brave’ Kashmiris to draw inspiration from Karbala

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the brave Kashmiris who are fighting against the worst form of military oppression and tyranny should be inspired by Karbala to stay steadfast in their courage because their struggle against tyranny and injustice will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashur on Twitter, he said there are three important messages for people from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and followers: “1. immortality is earned by those who give the supreme sacrifice of their lives to stand against tyranny & injustice. It is not earned simply by being rich, powerful or educated.

Throughout history many great Muslims have been inspired by Karbala & sacrificed their lives to stand against oppression, colonial rule, injustice. 3. Today, the struggle continues against oppression of occupation & injustice in IIOJK.”

Amid foolproof security, Youm-e-Ashur was marked with solemnity across Pakistan today to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

