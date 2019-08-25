PM Imran Khan to visit Umerkot on August 31

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Umerkot district of Sindh on August 31 where he will address a rally to be organised for showing solidarity with Kashmiris and Hindu community, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan will be accompanied by the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The premier will be returned to Islamabad after delivering his speech in the public gathering in the Sindh’s district.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Khan had chaired a meeting of his party’s spokespersons as well as the government’s wherein the participants agreed upon the measures to further reinforce Pakistan’s efforts in the political, legal and media domains to highlight the Kashmir cause worldwide.

Read More: PM Imran urges UNSC, rights groups to take notice of Kashmir issue

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan directed to highlight Kashmir cause at every global forum and also asked party representatives to raise the issue at social as well as on national media.

The party’s and government representative meeting decided that parliamentary delegations would be sent to different countries of the World to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupied forces in the IoK.

The meeting also agreed upon to expedite contacts with China, Russia and other Islamic countries for the Kashmir issue.

The meeting agreed over the measures to enable the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to realise their right to self-determination.

