ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority has started preparations for conducting feasibility study ahead of upgrading Karachi-Quetta Chaman Road to expressway, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CPEC Authority chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa said in a Twitter message that Prime Minister Imran Khan approved in principle the plan for upgrading Karachi-Quetta Chaman Road to Expressway. Bajwa also shared the ad for hiring the consultant for preparing its feasibility report on basis of build-operate-transfer (BOT).

He said that the upgradation plan of the most frequented 790-kilometre road was crucial to avoid accidents due to its dilapidated condition and meet the requirements of travellers. Moreover, it will also improve the connectivity of the earlier neglected areas.

Earlier neglected areas:PM approved in principle, upgrading Kci-Qta-Chaman Road to Expressway:Here is Ad for hiring consultant for feasibility study (BOT).Balochistan’s (790km) most frequented road,highest accidents due to condition, peoples’ pressing need #PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/GAPhiHuCnW — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 23, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Asim Saleem Bajwa had said that PM Imran Khan called for the government’s focus on the uplift of areas that were previously neglected.

Read: Asim Bajwa announces Orange Line Metro Train jobs

In a Twitter post, Bajwa, who also heads the CPEC Authority, had said out of the 18 approved border markets, three, including Mand and Gabd to be set up in Balochistan and ShaheedanoDan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were approved as a pilot project. These markets will transform local economies, check smuggling and formalise trade with neighbouring countries, he had maintained.

Integrate Remote areas:PM emphasised focus on earlier neglected areas.Out of approved 18, 3 border markets approved as pilot project;Mand&Gabd in Balochistan&ShaheedanoDan in KP,Will transform local economies,check smuggling&formalise trade with neighbours #PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/24NqPJ8Uyg — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 22, 2020

Comments

comments