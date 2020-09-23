Web Analytics
PM approved upgrade plan of Karachi-Quetta road: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority has started preparations for conducting feasibility study ahead of upgrading Karachi-Quetta Chaman Road to expressway, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CPEC Authority chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa said in a Twitter message that Prime Minister Imran Khan approved in principle the plan for upgrading Karachi-Quetta Chaman Road to Expressway. Bajwa also shared the ad for hiring the consultant for preparing its feasibility report on basis of build-operate-transfer (BOT).

He said that the upgradation plan of the most frequented 790-kilometre road was crucial to avoid accidents due to its dilapidated condition and meet the requirements of travellers. Moreover, it will also improve the connectivity of the earlier neglected areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, Asim Saleem Bajwa had said that PM Imran Khan called for the government’s focus on the uplift of areas that were previously neglected.

Read: Asim Bajwa announces Orange Line Metro Train jobs

In a Twitter post, Bajwa, who also heads the CPEC Authority, had said out of the 18 approved border markets, three, including Mand and Gabd to be set up in Balochistan and ShaheedanoDan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were approved as a pilot project. These markets will transform local economies, check smuggling and formalise trade with neighbouring countries, he had maintained.

ARY NEWS URDU