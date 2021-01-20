PM Imran Khan to inaugurate uplift projects in South Waziristan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit South Waziristan today where he will inaugurate uplift projects including distribution of cheques under Kamyab Jawan Program, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan is likely to make the announcement for the establishment of an education city besides laying a foundation stone of the second phase of Cadet College Wana.

The premier will be accompanied by his aides Usman Dar, Sania Nishtar, Shehbaz Gill, federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor and chief minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar had announced that Imran Khan is all set to visit South Waziristan to distribute cheques amongst the youth under Kamyab Jawan Program.

The PM will also review development works and underway projects in the region while he ensures economic prospects for their youth. Dar had also congratulated all those who have been shortlisted to earn their Kamyab Jawan Program cheques.

In December last year, PM Khan had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to extend the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to the tribal districts.

He had issued directions to improve the mobile and internet coverage in the tribal districts. The prime minister had stressed for promoting tourism in the province. He said that it will enhance revenue and create job opportunities.

Comments

comments