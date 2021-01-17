PM Imran Khan tasks Usman Buzdar to supervise Senate elections from Punjab  

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to supervise the matters relating to the upcoming Senate elections in the province, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Sunday.

The sources said that the chief minister after getting an important task from the prime minister would convene a meeting for consolation on Senate elections in the next week.

“The members of the PML-Q will also be taken into confidence for the preparation of the Senate polls,” they said adding that soon Usman Buzdar would also meet Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for discussion on the matter.

The sources further said that Usman Buzdar and Pervaiz Elahi would formulate a joint strategy for Senate polls from the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to enquire about the health of the ailing party president while they discussed imminent Senate polls.

The Prime Minister reportedly told him that Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will likely reach out to him in a bid to lobby for upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister expressed his wish that the ruling party would like to contest Senate elections in alliance with the PML-Q.

According to the sources privy to the intimate details of this phone call, PML-Q’s Elahi has reassured Prime Minister Khan of all-out support acknowledging the two maintain a political alliance.

