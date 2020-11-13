PM Imran Khan likely to visit Afghanistan next week: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to pay a one-day visit to Afghanistan next week over the invitation of the Afghan president, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that PM Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Afghanistan next week where he will discuss the Afghan peace process and bilateral ties with the top leadership. However, the date of his visit was not made public due to security reasons.

Sources added that the premier’s upcoming visit to Afghanistan is being said a ‘very important event’.

Read: Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah calls on PM Imran Khan

Earlier on November 2, United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the ISPR, both of them discussed the regional security situation and the Afghan peace process besides also discussing Pakistan-Afghan border management and measures needed for lasting peace in the neighbouring war-torn country.

Read: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar along with delegation meets PM Imran Khan

Zalmay Khalilzad lauded the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region during his meeting with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zalmay Khalilzad, who had remained active in finalizing a historic deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban, is now working with Pakistan to make intra-Afghan dialogue a success. He had frequently visited the country and met with the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa for the purpose.

Comments

comments