PM welcomes Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed on Wednesday United States (US) President-elect Joe Biden’s “declared intent of a policy targeting dirty money.”

In a Twitter post, he said, “Developing countries are being impoverished by their corrupt elites who launder money to richer countries and offshore tax havens.”

Biden, who as vice president spearheaded the Obama administration’s fight against corruption and kleptocracy, has repeatedly vowed to make it a focus as president.

Two years ago, Biden and his former advisor Michael Carpenter warned about the threat posed by foreign money of unknown origins to the integrity of US.elections.

“I will lead efforts internationally to bring transparency to the global financial system, go after illicit tax havens, seize stolen assets, and make it more difficult for leaders who steal from their people to hide behind anonymous front companies,” he said.

