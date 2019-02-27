RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday urged the international community to play its role in easing the soaring tension between India and Pakistan.

During an important news conference today after the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets, the DG ISPR stressed that Pakistan does not war and wishes for peace in the region.

He called on the global community to help foster peace between the two neighbouring countries, stating, “Pakistan is sending a message of peace and they [international community] should also come forward and see how the environment between India and Pakistan is a threat to peace and development not only to the two countries but the region and beyond,” the DG ISPR said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also reiterated Pakistan’s offer of peace and invited India for dialogue.

“I had warned you (India) that if you opt for aggression, we will have no choice but to retaliate, I warned you don’t become the judge, the jury and the executioner. We didn’t take any action against you yesterday because we didn’t know how much damage had been done in Pakistan . Any action without such knowledge would have been irresponsible,” said PM Imran.

He added that PAF chose their targets wisely as Pakistan didn’t wish collateral damage or to harm any civilian.

The premier again invited India for dialogue by saying that Pakistan also feels the pain of February 14 Pulwama attack victims but peace remains the only way to heal their wounds.

