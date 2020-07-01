India can destroy regional peace to distract attention from failures: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that India can sabotage regional peace to divert attention from its internal failures.

Talking to Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan in Islamabad, he said Pakistan has been continuously apprising the global community about peace and security in the region. He underscored that durable peace and stability in Afghanistan are inevitable for development and progress of the region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan played a reconciliatory role in the Afghan peace process with utmost sincerity, which was commended by the entire world. He expressed the resolve that the country will continue its efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Read More: India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM Qureshi

They also exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and regional peace and stability.

Besides, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement said India is interfering in Balochistan at the same time it is also adversely affecting peace efforts in Afghanistan. He added he apprised United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad about Indian intentions.

Read More: Opposition immature, oblivious to regional threats: FM Qureshi

He said terrorists involved in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attack wanted to take people hostage, but Pakistani security personnel successfully foiled their bid. He maintained India wants incidents of terrorism to divert world attention. He said it is India that orchestrated the drama of Pulwama attack.

Comments

comments